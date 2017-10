Man, 26, shot in Bronzeville drive-by

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was driving at 8:36 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside his in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his left shoulder and drove himself to Mercy Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital.