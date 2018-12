Man, 26, shot in Englewood

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street when someone fired shots at him from a white vehicle as it drove by, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.