Man, 26, shot on street in Gresham

A man was wounded by gunfire Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:54 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking down the street in the 1000 block of West 76th Street when he heard a “loud noise,” according to Chicago police. He felt pain in his leg and discovered he had been shot.

The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Roughly nine shell casings were spotted around the street as officers scoured the scene of the shooting. A black jacket slumped on the grass near the casings.