Man, 26, wounded in Fernwood shooting

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The man was shot in the chest about 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West 104th Place, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn by paramedics in serious condition, police said.

He was not able to tell investigators about the circumstances of the shooting and witnesses at the scene were uncooperative, police said.