Man, 27, killed in motorcycle crash in Genoa

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Route 72 in north suburban Genoa.

Neil T. Tomsheck, 27, of Genoa, was traveling eastbound near Wilshire Drive when he lost control of his 1983 Honda Goldwing motorcycle at 6:44 a.m., according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tomsheck left the road, crashed into a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Dekalb County Coroner’s Office were investigating.