Man, 27, shot in finger in Chatham

A man showed up at a hospital Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to his finger.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The circumstances were not immediately known.

Police said the 27-year-old took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where was treated for the wound and his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.