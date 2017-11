Man, 27, shot in leg in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was driving about 6:15 p.m. when a red pickup truck came alongside his vehicle in the 4300 block of West Wrightwood and someone in the truck fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.