Man, 27, shot in West Garfield Park

A 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Fifth Avenue when someone in a tan-colored minivan fired shots, striking him in the right knee, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.