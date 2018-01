Man, 27, shot to death in Maywood

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in west suburban Maywood.

Samuel Rosales, 27, was shot about 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the block where the shooting occurred.

An autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide.

Maywood police have not provided additional information about the shooting.