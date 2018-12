Man, 27, shot while riding vehicle in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 3:15 a.m., he was in a vehicle going east in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue when he heard gunshots and noticed a bullet had struck his right arm, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and later moved to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.