Man, 27, shows up at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wound to leg

A 27-year-old man showed up at Stroger Hospital Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to the hospital about 5:20 p.m., which is located in the 1900 block of West Harrison, Chicago Police said.

He was in critical condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.