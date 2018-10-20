Man, 28, brought to Stroger Hospital in serious condition

Police are searching for the scene where a man was seriously wounded early Saturday by gunfire that reportedly came from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 1:12 a.m., the 28-year-old was brought to Stroger Hospital and was unable to speak due to the bullet lodged in his shoulder, according to Chicago police. He was in serious condition.

His friend was unable to provide officers with details about the shooting but said the man was picked up in the 0 to 100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

Officers scoured the West Side address his friend provided but were unable to find a crime scene.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.