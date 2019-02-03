Man, 28, charged with Dan Ryan shooting near Park Manor

A Chicago man was given two felony charges after allegedly shooting another man last month as the two drove on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Park Manor.

Tykeith D. Barnes, 28, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Jan. 24 shooting, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

About 10:20 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving south just before 75th Street when he saw Barnes’ silver car behind him, police said. Barnes was trying to pass him but was blocked by traffic.

After moving over to the right of the 29-year-old’s vehicle, Barnes fired multiple shots at the passenger side, police said. He then left the Dan Ryan at the 75th Street exit.

The 29-year-old was shot in the leg and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.

His wound was non-life threatening, state police said.

Barnes was arrested Saturday after an investigation and is scheduled to appear in bond court the next day, state police said.