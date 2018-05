Man, 28, charged with exposing himself to woman in Naperville

A 28-year-old man was charged with exposing himself to a woman Thursday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Anthony Larcher-Gore, of Yorkville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to Naperville police.

About 3 p.m., Larcher-Gore exposed himself to the woman in the city’s downtown area, police said.

He was released on bond, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.