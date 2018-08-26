Man, 28, dies after NW Indiana crash

A 28-year-old man died after being involved in a crash Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana.

A death investigation team responded about 7:20 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Kennedy Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Anco, of Crown Point, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy found that Anco died in the crash, but it was unclear how he was injured, the coroner’s office said.

Indiana State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.