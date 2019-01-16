Man, 28, found shot to death inside car in East Garfield Park

A man was discovered with fatal gunshot wounds inside a parked car Tuesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers found Eric Moore, 28, slumped over in the front passenger seat of a white sedan about 1:10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Springfield, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His head and body were riddled with bullets.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:22 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Lawndale neighborhood.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.