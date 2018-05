Man, 28, missing after falling off boat on Chicago River

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who fell off a boat Monday night as it traveled on the Chicago River on the Lower West Side.

The man fell off the boat at 8:03 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

Officers with the Chicago Police Marine Unit were searching the area for the man.

No further information was immediately made available.