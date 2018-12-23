Man, 28, missing from Budlong Woods: police

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man reported as a “high-risk” missing person from the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the North Side.

Juan Hernandez was seen Saturday in the 2600 block of West Farragut, according to Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Hernandez was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.