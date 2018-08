Man, 28, shot in chest, right leg, abdomen in South Austin

A 28-year-old man was shot in his chest, right leg and abdomen Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 6:13 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Congress, according to Chicago Police.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.