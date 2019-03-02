Man, 28, shot in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:33 p.m., a male shot the 28-year-old while walking past him on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 51st Street, according to Chicago police.

The 28-year-old had been in the middle of arguing with a female, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the left foot and was brought to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody, police said.