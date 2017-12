Man, 28, shot in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing near a home about 8:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 75th Street when someone fired shots from a passing black vehicle, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his side and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.