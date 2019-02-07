Man, 28, shot in Old-Town while driving

A man was shot inside his vehicle early Thursday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

At 12:14 a.m., the 28-year-old was driving west in the 400 block of West North Avenue and heard gunshots ring out, according to Chicago police. He realized a bullet grazed his abdomen.

He declined medical treatment at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.