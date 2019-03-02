Man, 28, shot in Washington Heights

A man was shot while driving Saturday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:49 a.m., the 28-year-old was hit in the left arm as he drove a red sedan in the 10600 block of South Throop, according to Chicago police. The gunfire came from someone driving next to him in a dark sedan.

The 28-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.