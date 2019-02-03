Man, 28, shot inside parked car in North Kenwood

A man was wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in the North Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:28 a.m., the 28-year-old was sitting in his parked car in the 4500 block of South Lake Park when a male walked over and shot him, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his back.

The 28-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.