Man, 28, shot in leg in Lawndale

A 28-year-old man was wounded when shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 1:20 p.m., the man was standing on a front porch in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone fired shots at him from inside a black vehicle that drove by, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the left leg and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.