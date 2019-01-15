Man, 29, alive after being pulled out of Chicago River in Loop

Chicago police officers rescued a man who fell into the Chicago River early Tuesday in the Loop.

At 1:05 a.m., a security guard discovered the 29-year-old man in the water near Upper Wacker Drive and North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers pulled out the 29-year-old, who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. It was not immediately known how he ended up in the water.

His plunge coincided with below-freezing temperatures in Chicago Tuesday morning, with a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service concerning areas of freezing precipitation, fog and icy surfaces.