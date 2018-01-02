Man, 29, killed in hit-and-run crash in Gary

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in northwest Indiana.

Lonnie Gerald, 29, was walking home about 2 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle struck him on the Interstate-80/94 overpass near Gary, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

An autopsy found Gerald died of blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The manner of his death was unknown pending further studies.

The vehicle sped off, police said. Its make and model weren’t known.

Anyone with information can reach Sgt. Michael Jackson of the Traffic Division is handling the Investigation. He can be reached at (219) 881-1209.