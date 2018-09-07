Man, 29, missing from Woodlawn: police

A man was reported missing Friday from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Joel Johnson, 29, was last seen Saturday in the 6500 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago Police.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair, a beard and mustache and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey T-shirt, black pants and black and dark-green Nike gym shoes, police said.

Johnson spends time between Cottage Grove and Stony Island from 63rd to 71st streets, police said. He might appear to be in need of medical help.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.