Man, 29, missing from Woodlawn

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday from the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Joel Johnson, 29, is missing from the 6500 block of South Greenwood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion, a beard and a mustache, police said. He was last seen wearing a black “Chicago Marathon type jacket” with white stripes, black pants, a white shirt and gray Nike shoes.

He has been known to frequent the areas between Cottage Grove and Stony Island avenues from 63rd Street to 71st Street, police said. He may also be in the Evanston or Skokie areas. He may “appear to be in need of medical assistance.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.