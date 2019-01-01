Man, 29, shoots armed robbers in Logan Square

Two armed robbers tried to rob a man and were shot by him Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 9:40 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of West Cortland Street when two armed males got out of a silver Nissan, according to Chicago police. They announced a robbery, resulting in the 29-year-old shooting both of them.

The two armed males were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 29-year-old, who has a valid concealed carry license, was not injured.

Area North detectives were investigating.