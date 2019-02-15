Man, 29, shot by attempted robbers in Chicago Lawn during struggle for necklace

A man was shot by two males who tried to rob him of his necklace Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:46 a.m., the 29-year-old was stopped by two males, at least one armed with a handgun, while he walked to his car in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

They said they wanted his necklace and started struggling with him in an attempt to pry it off, police said.

During the tussle, one of the males shot the 29-year-old in the hand, police said. They ran away without taking anything.

The 29-year-old brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.