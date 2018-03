Man, 29, shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded Thursday morning in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 9:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard when someone shot him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was described as a male between 17 and 25 years old standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.