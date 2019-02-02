Man, 29, shot in Marquette Park

A man was wounded by gunfire early Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:30 a.m., the 29-year-old was walking in the 6600 block of South California when he heard multiple gunshots ring out, according to Chicago police. He felt pain and realized he was shot in the right leg.

The 29-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.