Man, 29, shot in West Englewood

A man was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:05 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot by another male in the 1600 block of West 56th Street, according to Chicago police. The two had been arguing when the other male fired a handgun.

The 29-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one is in custody.