Man, 29, shot to death while ordering food inside Fernwood restaurant: police

A man was fatally shot in the chest early Saturday while buying a meal inside a restaurant in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 1 a.m., the 29-year-old was ordering food inside a restaurant in the 10200 block of South State Street when someone burst inside with a gun, police said. The shooter fired a bullet into the man’s chest.

The 29-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the homicide.