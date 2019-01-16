Man, 29, tased after attacking 2 CPD officers in Little Village

A man who allegedly bit and attacked two police officers was tasered inside his residence Wednesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:54 a.m., the 29-year-old threatened to stab his roommates, a 48-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, with a knife while they were home in the 2200 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago police. The two roommates called 911.

Two responding officers were met with aggression from the 29-year-old, who was unarmed when they arrived, police said. He bit one of them in the hand and arm and beat up the second one in the leg and arm.

Back-up officers came to the residence and tasered the 29-year-old, police said. The injured officers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The 29-year-old was arrested and brought to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment, police said. Charges are pending.