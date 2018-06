Man, 29, wounded in Homan Square drive-by shooting

A man was shot Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Harrison. | Chicago Police

A 29-year-old wounded was shot during a drive-by attack Wednesday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing at 3:51 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Harrison when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.