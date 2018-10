Man, 29, wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded Saturday morning while standing on a corner in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:19 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot by someone in a van in the 1600 block of West 22nd Place, according to police.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right ankle, police said. His condition had stabilized.

The gun violence happened two blocks north of another Little Village shooting at the same time.