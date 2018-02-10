Man, 3 teens arrested during burglary attempt in Naperville

An 18-year-old man and three teenagers were charged with an attempted burglary Friday evening in west suburban Naperville.

About 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in process in the 1600 block of Ada Lane in Naperville, where they located one suspect on foot and the others in a vehicle nearby, police said.

The suspects ranged from 14 to 18 years old and were all residents of Chicago, according to the Naperville Police Department.

The oldest suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Valladares, was charged with attempted burglary, trespassing, and possession of a false ID, according to authorities.

He was taken to DuPage County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bond, police said. Valladares’ next court date is March 5.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the DuPage County Youth Home, police said. One was charged with possession of burglary tools and trespassing.

The other boy was charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to yield at an intersection, having no valid Driver’s License and possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis, according to authorities.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with attempted residential burglary and was released to her parents, police said.