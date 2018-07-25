Man, 3-year-old girl shot in Back of the Yards

A man and a 3-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m., a male walked up to the 34-year-old in the in the 1900 block of West 48th Street and began firing at him, according to Chicago Police.

During the shooting, the toddler was shot in both legs and the man was struck in the right foot, according to police. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police have not released their conditions, but said both had been stabilized.

The shooter ran off on foot and may have gotten into a black sedan that was waiting nearby, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.