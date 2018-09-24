Man, 30, charged with Uptown stabbing

Deonta Moore repeatedly stabbed a 43-year-old man during an argument Saturday evening in the 1000 block of West Wilson. | Google

A 30-year-old man was charged with stabbing another man Saturday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Deonta Moore, of the Bronzeville neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

At 4:58 p.m., Moore repeatedly stabbed the 43-year-old man during an argument in the 1000 block of West Wilson, police said. The Wilson Red Line stop and Harry S. Truman College are both located nearby.

The man suffered stab wounds to his chest, stomach and back and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Information about Moore’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.