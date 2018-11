Man, 30, in critical condition after South Austin shooting

A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after being shot in the 4900 block of West Huron. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Someone shot a man early Tuesday in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:15 a.m., the 30-year-old was found in the 4900 block of West Huron, according to Chicago police. He had gunshot wounds in his face and left hand.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition. Area North detectives were investigating.