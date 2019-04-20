Man, 30, killed in Morgan Park drive-by

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by attack Saturday evening in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

At 5:52 p.m., the man was sitting with three other people in a vehicle in the 11400 block of South Church when someone fired shots at them from another vehicle, according to spokespeople for the Chicago police and fire departments.

He was struck in the upper body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

