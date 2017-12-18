Man, 30, shot at Dress 2 Impress store in Dolton

A man was shot at a clothing store last week in south suburban Dolton.

The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Dress 2 Impress at 1011 E. Sibley Boulevard, according to Dolton police.

The 30-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. One of the vehicles involved in the shooting was described as a newer model SUV.

The man who was shot was being uncooperative with investigators and no witnesses have come forward with additional information, Police Chief Robert M. Collins Jr. said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (708) 841-2533.