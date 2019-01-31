Man, 30, shot in Austin

A 30-year-old man was shot Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was outside when a male he didn’t know walked up and fired shots at him at 6:16 p.m. in the first block of North LeClaire Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the lower right leg, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.