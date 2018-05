Man, 30, dies after being shot in chest in East Garfield Park: police

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

The 30-year-old heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the chest at 4:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut, according to Chicago Police.

He taken to Stroger Hospital by paramedics, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.