Man, 30, shot in Gresham

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a Gresham neighborhood shooting.

The 30-year-old was shot in his chest and right arm about 1:25 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said he was being uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting remained unknown.