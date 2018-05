Man, 30, shot on Southwest Side

A man was shot Saturday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 1:55 a.m. when someone fired shots from the end of the block in the 1600 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was stuck in the left thigh and taken to University of Illinois Hospital, and then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.