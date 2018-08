Man, 30, shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was walking about 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South Keeler when a vehicle pulled up next to him and a rear passenger got out, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The man got himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.