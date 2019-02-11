Man, 30, shot in vehicle in Marquette Park

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Mozart when someone hopped in the back seat and shot him in the shoulder, according to Chicago police. The man knows the person who shot him.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.